When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, April 7.

What happened: Borough Council approved several relief measures for residents and employees during its meeting, which took place with the borough manager and four council members present and other members attending via conference phone call. Visitors are welcome at meetings by following the social distancing rule of sitting six feet apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency declaration: Council approved Mayor Tim Bender’s issuance of an additional 90 days for to the borough’s emergency declaration signed March 18 in response to COVID-19. The declaration orders residents to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to further prevent the spread of the virus.

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Council adopted a resolution effective April 1 to Dec. 31, excluding all sworn police, fire and emergency response personnel from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act consistent with the special rule for health care providers and emergency responders.

Real estate tax payment extension: Council adopted a resolution extending the 2020 real estate tax payment with no penalty from June 30 until the end date to be enacted by Lancaster County.

Water, sewer, trash payment extension: Council approved a 90-day pay period instead of 30 days for the April 1 bill without penalty.

Quotable: “We’re following all the guidelines of the CDC to keep staff and residents safe. The office is closed, but accepting phone calls. Payments can be put in outside drop box or mailed,” Borough Manager Dick Fulcher said.