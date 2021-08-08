When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Attorney Dwight Yoder, of Gibbel, Kraybill and Hess LLP in Lancaster, presented rezoning requests made by three business owners and two private property owners, which were approved by council.

Details: The first was to change a 6.7-acre tract of land at 330 E. Main St. owned by MM Pro LLC (doing business as JM Lapp LLC) from manufacturing (M) to commercial (C-2). Second was New Holland Custom Woodwork Ltd. (doing business as New Holland Church Furniture) at 313 Prospect St., for a 3.1-acre tract of land from residential (R-2) to manufacturing (M). Third was to change eight tracts of land on the northeast corner of Brimmer Avenue and Prospect Street from residential (R-2) to commercial (C-2). Five tracts on the north side of Prospect Street are owned by Musselman Lumber; one tract is owned by William Longacre and Wesley Longacre and two tracts by Fred Newswanger.

New Holland Ambulance: EMS Chief Darrell Fisher reviewed the organization's annual report from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. He said calls have skyrocketed over the past 12 months with the service responding to 3,130 emergency 911 calls. From the time a pager alert is received, the ambulances try to be on the street in 84 seconds with 38% of responses having been on the road in less than 45 seconds, he said. Fisher said he was proud of the 24/7 service provided by five paid employees and 113 volunteers.

Quotable: “I join the other members of council who have praised the ambulance association for their outstanding leadership and a well-run organization,” Mayor Tim Bender said.