When: Council meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: Council recognized Bob Buzzard, supervisor of streets, parks and maintenance with a standing ovation on his retirement effective Nov. 16. Buzzard will have been a borough employee for 43 years and eight months. He began his employment May 26, 1978, serving as supervisor since May 26, 1996. A plaque "in appreciation for faithful and dedicated service" was given to him with a gift certificate.

Quotable: "Bob has been a dedicated, conscientious and hardworking employee for the taxpayers of New Holland," Borough Manager Dick Fulcher said.

Council questioned: In a whistleblower attempt to unveil alleged illicit actions by council, resident Samantha Trego questioned borough operations, especially profits and losses as well as responsibilities of the borough manager. Councilman Todd Burkhart explained extensive audits required by law have consistently and irrevocably found council to be free from fraudulent activity. Trego was asked to put future questions into writing. That way, council would provide facts and figures.

Trick-or-treat: Council approved Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., as the official night.