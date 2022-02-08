When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: Borough engineer Darrell Becker of Arro Consulting presented a stormwater analysis update for West Conestoga Street. The update had recommendations to solve the problem residents brought up at the Sept. 7 council meeting.

Potential solution: Council approved a plan to replace an existing 30-inch pipe crossing West Conestoga Street that has a capacity to handle less than a 10-year storm and another 30-inch pipe from the street to a farmer’s field with capacity for less than a one-year storm. The year storms refer to how large a theoretical storm is, with higher years corresponding to larger storms. For example, a pipe that handles a 10-year storm could handle the stormwater from the largest storm in 10 years.

There will be two horizontal elliptical reinforced concrete pipes, measuring 42 by 27 inches with capacity for a 100-year storm. Two existing inlets will also be replaced with larger ones to accommodate the larger pipe sizes and provide increased inlet capacity. An additional standard inlet will also be installed to provide extra inlet capacity further west on the north curb line. The work schedule is dependent on availability of materials and weather.

Also: Becker said street paving after the pipe project is complete will address stormwater flow at the North Hoover Avenue and West Conestoga Street intersection.

Cost: Borough Manager Dick Fulcher said the cost will be between $55,000 and $60,000, plus engineer costs for the project estimated to be $12,000.

Quotable: “While street flooding should be reduced, even with the improvements, flooding of West Conestoga Street will continue to occur if future rain events exceed the 100-year frequency storm,” Becker said.

Other business: Council approved an agreement with Earl Township for cooperative overlay paving of a 460-foot-by-14-foot section of South Custer Avenue at a cost of $930.

Police vehicle upgrade: With delivery date of an 2021 SUV delayed, council approved an upgrade of a 2022 vehicle for difference of $800, a total cost of $35,512 instead of $34,712.

Street closings: On Dec. 3, Main Street from Railroad Avenue west to Custer Avenue and a portion of North Roberts Avenue from Main Street north to Towne Centre Lane and South Roberts Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., adjusted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for Christmas on Main by New Holland Business Association. East Main Street from Brimmer Avenue east to Kinzer Avenue will be closed June 12 from noon until 4 p.m. for Garden Spot Fire Rescue Car Show and Cruise. Fulton Street between South Railroad Avenue and South Custer Avenue will be closed July 1 all day by New Holland Sales Stables for Special Horse Sale Day.