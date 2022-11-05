When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Council approved a preliminary budget for 2023 with no increase in real estate tax. The rate remains at 3.25 mills, the same as the past three years. This means a property tax bill assessed at $100,000 will continue to be $325.

The numbers: The proposed budget projects revenues at $10.58 million and total expenses at $9.94 million, with a year-end balance of $646,014.

Policing: Cost for police services provided by New Holland Police Department is projected at $2,399,505 an increase of 14.48% over $2,095,916 in 2021. Major capital expenses in the police department include the following: replacement of one police vehicle, $48,500; radios, $38,302; conversion of 40-caliber handguns to 9 mm, $25,500; and updating the computer system, $24,000.

Other costs: Borough health care is projected to cost $910,000, pensions, $524,642 and liability insurance, $244,872. Community organization allocations are set at $36,122 to Garden Spot Fire Rescue operations plus $52,054 toward a new engine lease-purchase costs; $17,500 to the Eastern Lancaster County Library, a $500 increase over 2022; and $500 to the United Veterans Council toward its Memorial Day activities.

Quotable: “It takes a lot of work to run a borough. Kudos to our very efficient staff for giving us a financial position so we do not have to raise taxes,” said council President Don Herrington.

Street improvements: Street overlay work will cost $97,940 and includes a portion of the 500 block of West Conestoga Street from North Hoover, approximately 872 feet; Aspen and Hawthorn Streets in Ashlea Village. Fees for the community trash program will remain the same at $285 yearly with $10 discount if prepaid by January 2023. Water rates are under review for an anticipated increase in 2023.

Grant: Council accepted a $159,450 grant under the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services program. The grant provides funding needed over a two-year period for department accreditation by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

Parks volunteer recognition: Council recognized Pat Blair and Jim Boose for their contributions to cleanup and playground equipment inspection at Community Memorial Park; Clean Energy Maintenance Inc. for upkeep of Timbers Playground; Showcase Lawn Works for maintenance of Ed Sprecher Memorial and Towne Centre Green. Jim Bailey for care at Groff Park.

Free parking: New Holland Business Association was given approval to cover parking meters on Main Street Nov. 21 through Jan. 2, 2023.