When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: Council reconvened the Jan. 3 municipal meeting to approve the official hiring of New Holland Police Department officers Derek Kanuck and Shannon McCorkle.

Background: Police Chief Bill Leighty recommended the hiring of the two officers who have been on the one-year required probationary status since being hired Nov. 11, with start date of Jan. 12. Kanuck is from York; McCorkle, Lancaster.

Quotable: “The community and the department are getting two experienced officers who are excited to be serving the community,” Leighty said.