When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: Council approved a preliminary budget of $9.9 million for 2022 with no increase in the real estate tax rate, which remains the same at 3.25 mills. The 2021 tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would be $325, the same as 2021.

What it means: The budget lists $8,804,989 in total expenses with revenues projected at $9,976,453 with a year-end balance of $1,171,464.

The spending plan: Police services provided by New Holland Police Department are $2,095,916, an 8% increase over 2021 due to $180,000 to hire two additional police officers and $15,000 for police radio replacements. Health care costs are budgeted at $880,000; pensions $407,524; and liability insurance $251,800. Community organization donations include $38,068 to Garden Spot Fire Rescue, an increase of 3% over 2021; and $33,000 for borough intergovernmental proportion toward the annual lease/purchase agreement used to pay for the new Pierce Enforcer fire engine. Eastern Lancaster County Library will receive $18,500, an increase of $500 over 2021. The borough's remaining payment of $285,956 from the federal COVID-19 relief program has been designated for the water supply well construction costs.

Street improvements: Total cost for street overlay work is $101,382 and includes: East Conestoga Street from North Roberts Avenue east to North Railroad Avenue; the Redwood Lane cul-de-sac; the Pine Lane cul-de-sac; and the Cottonwood Lane cul-de-sac.

What’s next: The budget is scheduled for adoption at noon Dec. 2.

Community trash/recycling increase: Council signed a new four-year contract with Eagle Disposal, East Earl. Residents will pay a higher rate of $280 per year, $85 more than 2021. A $10 discount is still offered for those who pay in full for the year by Jan. 31, 2022.

Council recognition: Individuals and businesses were recognized for volunteer services, this includes: Pat Blair for New Holland Community Memorial Park cleanup; Jim Bailey, Groff Park cleanup; Jim Boose, playground equipment inspection; Showcase Lawn Works for landscape maintenance at Towne Centre Green and Ed Sprecher Memorial; and Clean Energy Maintenance Inc. for landscape maintenance at Timbers Playground.