When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Oct. 4.

Senate bill opposition: Council adopted a resolution opposing state Senate Bill 597, referred to as the Water Quality Accountability Act, which would raise the cost of operations for public water authorities. The council saw the bill’s requirements as nonessential and the compliance requirements as creating a burden. The resolution states the borough “operates its water and wastewater systems at a reasonable cost due to the local concern and control of assets, operations and system priorities as determined locally.”

Budget item orders: Police Chief Bill Leighty was authorized to place orders for 2023 budget items as follows: 2023 Ford Police Interceptor through the New Holland Auto Group state bid program for an approximate cost of $35,475; replacement of 12 handheld radio units through Moyer Police Communications, Palmyra, state bid program for $38,302.

Quotable: “We want to place the orders now in hopes of getting the vehicle and radios in 2023,” said Todd Burkhart, police committee chair.

Employee recognition: Retired Police Officer Troy Deshong was recognized for 22 years of service with the New Holland Police Department from 2000 until his retirement Sept. 26. He also served periodically for eight years with the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. Early recognition was also given to Irv Martin for over 35 years as a borough employee. He served as a police officer for 13 ½ years from 1987 to 2000 and served with the public works department for 22 years from 2001 until his upcoming retirement on Nov. 30.

Trick-or-treat night: The borough approved the countywide date of 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.