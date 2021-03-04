When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, March 2.

What happened: Council approved a memorandum of understanding between the borough, New Holland Police Officers’ Association and Officer Wendell Metzler to enable borough police officers to voluntarily donate their sick leave to Metzler. Last May, Metzler was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He officially went on sick leave May 8, 2020. His retirement from 20 years as an officer with the New Holland Police Department will be March 23.

Street paving: Ephrata-based New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. was awarded the bid for street overlay work to be done on East Conestoga Street from North Custer Avenue east to North Roberts Avenue; South Kinzer Avenue from railroad tracks south to the borough line; East Jackson from South Railroad Avenue west 393 feet; Hemlock Lane cul-de-sac from Mentzer Avenue.

Street closing: Council gave approval to New Holland Band to close East Jackson Street from South Kinzer Avenue east to Park Avenue on Sunday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for the annual Antique Car Show at New Holland Community Memorial Park.

Library donation: Council approved disbursement of $8,250 (one-half of the annual budgeted amount) to the Eastern Lancaster County Library.