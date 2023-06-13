When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, June 6.

What happened: Attorney Susan Yocum of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC, Harrisburg, announced council’s support for police Chief William Leighty and the direction he’s taking the New Holland Police Department. Yocum read a statement of support, stating council “cannot find that there exists any factual basis to unilaterally take action to impose discipline, up to and including termination, against the chief of police.”

Background: On April 13, the New Holland Police Officers Association, representing uniformed officers of the New Holland Police Department, submitted a letter stating a majority of the union’s 15 full-time officers voted no confidence in the borough’s police chief. The union accused Leighty of being a poor communicator, treating officers unequally and breaking state law by allowing two officers to carry department-issued weapons despite not being qualified or having appropriate waivers, according to the letter.

More: The chief said he was never provided with notice of the allegations from the union or an opportunity to respond before the vote of no confidence or after the allegations were made public. Council gave Leighty the opportunity to respond and supply any information or documentary evidence regarding the allegations.

Council’s decision: Based on facts from the association, chief and other witnesses, council found the allegations to be without foundation, according to the statement of support. It stated the claims were an attempt to relitigate issues from years ago having to do with the parties’ collective bargaining agreement that were already resolved through the grievance/arbitration process. The support document also stated the letter was related to actions attributed to the chief that were not his decisions; were issues that fell squarely within the rights of management; or were simply unfounded/false allegations.

Quotable: “The amount of support and words of affirmation to stay strong from the public was overwhelming,” Leighty said. “Council did its due diligence in handling the issue, which I appreciated. To the best of my ability, I will continue to do the right thing as police chief for the community.”

Union response: When contacted by LNP | LancasterOnline June 7, John Yanarella, union president, said, "Obviously we disagree on the borough finding and don’t really think they truly put any effort on looking into anything." He said the union was meeting that night to discuss next steps.

Library award: Susan Burke, president of Eastern Lancaster County Library Board of Trustees, announced the New Holland library earned a bronze star for literacy promotion from the Pennsylvania Library Association’s PA Forward Star Library Program on May 16.

In memory: Council member John Styer reported the death of Shaun Seymour on May 22. Seymour was a longtime community volunteer whose service included the New Holland Community Memorial Park, New Holland Historical Society Museum, Elanco Library and New Holland Fair Association.