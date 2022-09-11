When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Patrick Carr, CPA from William G. Koch & Associates, Wyomissing, presented the borough’s 2021 municipal annual audit and financial report. He praised the borough for again having an unmodified clean audit. It shows the staff practices an excellent checks and balances system.

Ordinance update: Council adopted an updated stormwater ordinance with amendments required by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for compliance with the municipal separate stormwater system. Amendments included identifying inspection requirements for new development and redevelopment of private basins or swales. The amendments also clarified definitions in the existing ordinance along with addition of required new ones.

Grant application: Borough Manager Dick Fulcher applied for a $40,000 Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Grant for the Community Memorial Park Butterfly Garden Project. Council approved the required guarantee of an $80,000 local match for the state grant application.

Police and resource officer: Council approved the hiring of police Officer Kirk Wolfe as a full-time officer. Wolfe has worked part time with the New Holland Police Department since Sept. 1, 2020. He retired from the Lancaster City Police Bureau and worked part time for the Quarryville Police Department. The New Holland Police Committee recommended Wolfe as the best qualified candidate to work as the Eastern Lancaster County School District resource officer position. His tentative date to start the position is Sept. 26.

Quotable: “Kirk loves working with kids. It’s a blessing to have him with his qualifications working for our police department and school district,” police Chief Bill Leighty said.

Street closing: If the weather is too rainy for original route of Bird-In-Hand Fire Company Half-Marathon set for Saturday, Sept. 10, Fulton Street between South Railroad Avenue and South Custer Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. as a safer alternate route.

Library donation: Approval was given to disperse the second half of the budgeted donation of $8,500 to the Eastern Lancaster County Library.