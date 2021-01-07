When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Jan. 5

What happened: Council approved a cooperative street overlay project in 2021 between the borough and Earl Township for the resurfacing of a 555-foot by 18-foot-area from the borough/township line east of South Kinzer Avenue to the west side of South Kinzer Avenue.

Buy local: Council member Todd Burkhart stressed to council the importance of using local businesses for borough services and purchases.

Quotable: “Many of our businesses are hurting due to the pandemic and need the borough to support them,” Burkhart said.

Street closing: New Holland Business Association was given approval to close the following streets for Christmas On Main on Saturday, Dec. 5: South Roberts Avenue, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Main Street from Railroad Avenue west to Custer Avenue, North Roberts Avenue and Main Street north to Towne Centre Lane, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.