When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, May 2.

What happened: Andrew Tuleya, Arro Consulting, Lititz, reminded council and community members about illicit discharges to the stormwater system such as household cleaners, lawn products, trash and organic debris. He asked the public to report any instance of seeing these materials in an inlet or storm drain to the borough office.

Background: Tuleya reported the borough’s annual Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System report for 2021-22 was submitted to the state Department of Environmental Protection on Sept. 30, 2022. The report is available at the borough office.

What’s next: Residents are encouraged to read the stormwater information on the borough website at newhollandborough.org and take the stormwater survey found there (click on stormwater).

Quotable: “The goal of this survey is to raise stormwater awareness, involve the public in the stormwater program and gather feedback from participants,” Tuleya said.

Lancaster water week: Tuleya announced the Lancaster Conservancy will celebrate the county’s 1,400 streams and rivers June 2 to June 10 with over 40 events and education about protecting our streams and rivers for the future. For more information, visit lancasterconservancy.org/water-week.

Grant request: Council adopted a resolution to request a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant in the amount of $250,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for reconstruction of tennis courts, installation of pickleball courts and replacement of siding on the Kiwanis pavilion at the Community Memorial Park.