When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: EMS Chief Darrell Fisher, of New Holland Ambulance Association, discussed annual report results from July 1, 2019 to July 1, 2020. He was “very proud” the association now has 113 volunteers. He said the ambulance association, following strict Centers for Disease Control guidelines with significant cost involved, has had not any members tested positive for COVID-19. The station-ready EMTs logged 53,500 “on-call” hours and average time from pager alerts to trucks on street is 93 seconds.

Background: New Holland Ambulance Association is one of a few companies that offer a National Registered Emergency Medical Technicians Program. Twenty-one students graduated from the program in 2019 with 15 from the New Holland company as advanced EMT providers.

Appreciation: Fisher thanked council for the 2014 Ford Bronco donation received in May.

Quotable: “Your numbers are fantastic. We’re proud to have you in our community,” said Todd Burkhart, council member. Mayor Tim Bender agreed: “I commend your association on great leadership.”

Well project funding: Council approved $640,000 to the Borough Authority to support the new $2.3 million well project.