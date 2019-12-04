When: Council meeting, Dec. 3.
What happened: The 2020 budget was adopted with a tax increase.
What it means: The tax rate of 3.25 mills is an 18% increase from the 2.75 mills in 2019 that had held steady for the past seven years. A median property assessed at $200,000 will pay a tax bill of $650 in 2020.
The spending plan: The proposed budget calls for a total of $8.0 million in expenses. This is a 1.25% increase from the 2019 budget of $7.9 million. Police protection will cost $2.46 million, an increase of 12% from 2019. Costs include replacing two police vehicles and purchasing the first department breathalyzer. A replacement borough dump truck with plow and cinder spreader is in the budget for a cost of $150,000. Annual donations to community organizations include $36,900 for Garden Spot Fire Rescue workers compensation; $16,000 to Eastern Lancaster County Library; and $500 to United Veterans Council for Memorial Day activities.
Street improvement projects: Three street overlay projects are planned: Mentzer Avenue north to East Conestoga Street, $34,748; East Cedar Street from North Kinzer Avenue west to the dead end, $28,377; and South Kinzer Avenue from Main Street south to the railroad tracks, $28,119.
Appointments: Kenneth C. Wright was appointed to the Zoning Hearing Board for a three-year term. Other appointments were Charles F. Kidhardt and James S. Bailey for four-year terms to the Planning Commission and Jacob W. Musser and Michael H. Kurtz for five-year terms to the Borough Authority.