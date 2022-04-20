When: Hempfield school board regular meeting, Apr. 12, in the administration building and streamed via Zoom.

What happened: Board member Mike Donato presented an update on the district’s social-emotional task force, created in February. During the public comment period, 17 residents spoke up, including several who expressed concern over bullying at Hempfield schools. Residents asked why bullying was not addressed in the task force’s update to the board.

Why it’s important: Being proactive is the purpose of the task force, Donato said. He pointed out that mental health issues are on the rise, so the district strives to serve students experiencing social and emotional difficulties. “We’re not trained as educators to deal with some of the needs that our students are coming with,” he said.

Task force details: Included in the task force are high school students, board members and district staff. So far, they’ve had four meetings, where the goal is to make specific, cost-effective recommendations to the board and Superintendent Michael Bromirski to ensure that Hempfield offers social-emotional support to students and staff.

The cost: In his update, Donato recommended the district add one social worker, three school counselors, one security officer, one school resource officer and two school psychologists. This totals to $965,725 per year, including benefits. The proposed additions will be discussed at one of the next standing committee meetings, as will next year’s budget.

Quotables: “We just heard a very compelling brief about social and emotional needs in our district, and I hope the board looks to prioritize and implement these recommendations,” district parent Fae Skuya said. “But it seems to me that stopping bullying was not a focus of the task force and there didn’t seem to be any directly related recommendations. Bullying has a huge impact on children’s emotional health,” she said. Brett Erik Douvarjo, another parent, said: “I have suffered, my son has suffered. … So if my frustration is coming out in this meeting, which I think is appropriate, you are elected officials, and you’re here to represent and hear our concerns and hopefully respond in meaningful ways.”

Board response: Vice President Pat Wagner led the meeting and used the gavel twice. He also asked the audience to refrain from creating noise several times. “Gestures, noises, callouts and applause from the gallery are unnecessary and will not be tolerated. I want to throw in one other thing, any hint or sniff of threat to the board or the administration will not be tolerated,” he said.

Appointment: The board approved Douglas B. Dandridge II as assistant superintendent for the district with a contract effective July 2022 through June 2025. “As is evident tonight there are plenty of issues to work on and I’m happy to be part of bringing those solutions forward,” Dandridge said. The appointment comes after current superintendent Tab Musser’s resignation, effective June 30.

What’s next: The school board will again for its regular board meeting May 10.