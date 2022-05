Dunkin' Donuts is set to open a new location in Palmyra this summer at 81 N. Londonderry Square according to a report by Lebtown.

The Dunkin' will be located in the former Sonic location in North Londonderry Square and was confirmed by a spokesperson for Dunkin' via email to Lebtown.com.

Plans for another Dunkin' in Jackson Townshi, at 291 W. Lincoln Ave., have not yet been approved.