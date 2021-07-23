When: July 21 supervisors meeting.

What happened: The supervisors called attention to two separate zoning hearings scheduled for Aug. 11. They expect both will generate public interest. The first is for a dog-breeding kennel at the Aaron Stoltzfus property at 327 Sproul Road, while the second is for a concentrated animal feeding operation at the Peifer property, 510 Mount Eden Road, that would house up to 5,000 ducks.

Background: Both properties are in agricultural districts. Ordinances require the applicants to go before the township Zoning Hearing Board for special exceptions for these uses. If the land uses are approved, the applicants must follow all other ordinances and applicable state regulations.

What happens next: Approval of the special exceptions is a function of the Zoning Hearing Board, which may approve, deny or approve with conditions. If the Board of Supervisors chooses to do so, it can submit comments at the hearing, but the supervisors do not make the decision.

Quotable: “We’ll look them over and if we have any suggestions to make, do it (at the Aug. 2 board meeting). If we do, probably the main one would be the odor of the ducks,” supervisor Scott Shoemaker said.

Other happenings: The board approved a well isolation waiver for 1755 Kirkwood Pike after information was provided that the new septic system is 100 feet or more from wells on neighboring properties. Going forward, the township is requiring this information as part of the initial waiver request.