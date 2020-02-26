When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Feb. 18.

What happened: The board deliberated on the potential impact of development on student enrollment in district schools.

Enrollment: The preliminary discussion was spurred by the possible development of 583 apartments along Route 741 and Route 999 in Millersville. Because the planned development is within Penn Manor’s boundary, Superintendent Mike Leichliter apprised the board and recommended embarking on an enrollment study soon.

Importance: With more students comes more staff and infrastructure, he said. Since 2016, the district has enrolled 199 additional students in its elementary schools. As of now, Eshleman Elementary is at capacity. If the trend continues, the district may need to consider rearranging swing areas along school boundaries or begin the discussion of a new elementary school.

Background: The last time the district conducted an official enrollment study was in 2007.

Student-to-teacher ratios: Since 2011, Central Manor and Hambright elementary schools have been built out at a maximum of four classrooms per grade. Currently, 15 classrooms districtwide in the first and second grades are labeled as oversized. There are 21 classrooms across all elementary grades with 25 or more students.

Trend: The district has been actively reducing class size from as high as 33 students during the 2015-16 school year. Its goal is to maintain a 16-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio. With future development in the district a possibility, that number soon could be on the rise again.

Looking ahead: Whether or not a new school or the movement of swing areas is needed, the main focus of the district will be conducting an official enrollment study to determine the needs of the district for now and in the future, Leichliter said.