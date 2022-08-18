When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Aug. 15, with Michael Talley and Philip Hurst absent.

What happened: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski announced that the start of in-person school for Gerald G. Huesken Middle School students has been pushed back one day, due to delays related to the construction of the new building.

Details: Sixth graders will now attend a one-day in-person orientation Aug. 30. Seventh and eighth graders will be at home that day participating virtually. Seventh graders will have an in-person orientation Aug. 31, while sixth and eighth graders are at home online that day. Eighth graders will have their in-person orientation Sept. 1, while sixth and seventh graders are at home online. The first in-person day for all middle school students will be Sept. 6. However, middle school students will start virtual learning on Aug. 24 as planned, the same day as other schools in the district are back in person.

Background: Originally scheduled to be completed by January of this year, the middle school construction project was delayed due to issues related to COVID-19, including labor shortages and supply issues. The middle school already had a delayed in-person start compared to the other schools in the district. However, Zuilkoski said that in order to be ready for the inspection of occupancy, the district had to push the opening back one more day.

Lunch tent: For the start of school, a tent will be set up outside where the middle school students will eat lunch until the cafeteria is ready, Zuilkoski said.

What’s next: The district will continue to provide updates to the public regarding the building’s opening via its website, conestogavalley.org, as well as through direct communication to parents from Rachel Metzinger, the school’s principal.

Leola dismissal app: The board voted to pilot a $2,000 software package, called School Dismissal Manager, to help facilitate dismissal at Leola Elementary. The software includes an app that will allow a parent or guardian for each child to set up an account with photos and information regarding who will be picking them up from school.

Quotable: “I think for security it’s important; also for safety,” said school board President Idette Groff.

App’s future: If the app works well at Leola this year, it could eventually be used at all schools.