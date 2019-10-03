When: Council meeting, Oct. 1.
What happened: Anyone wishing to install solar panels on the roofs of buildings in Columbia will likely have to follow new rules. Borough Council agreed to craft an ordinance requiring a 3-foot-wide clear pathway along one side, and across the ridgeline of roofs holding solar arrays.
Why it matters: Firefighters asked for the new guidelines to make it safer for crews working on the roofs of burning structures. Standard firefighting practice is to cut a vent hole in the roof to draw out smoke and materials that help fuel a fire. The new guidelines will give firefighters areas to cut vents without having to cut through solar panels, which can cause electrical shocks. The clear areas will also give firefighters more secure footing.
What’s next: Council expects to vote to advertise the measure when it meets Oct. 22, with final adoption Nov. 26.