When: Supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

Reorganization: Supervisors Scott Shoemaker and Robin Church were elected to new terms in November. Shoemaker continues as board chair with Church as vice chair and Sam Reinhart rounding out the three-person board.

Background: Church was previously appointed to the board to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of supervisor Walter Todd. In her first time on the ballot in November, she was elected to fill the remaining four years of Todd’s term.

Appointments: Tammy Rineer was appointed to a vacancy on the township Zoning Hearing Board, taking the place of Lloyd Kreider who did not wish to serve another term. Sara Hodgkiss was appointed to fill a new opening of second alternate for the Zoning Hearing Board. It will be up to the zoning board to engage a solicitor to replace current zoning solicitor Thomas Goodman, who has retired. Luke Hershey was appointed to the township Planning Commission to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Scott Kulicke, who was elected as township auditor and may not serve in both capacities.

The cost: The board voted to give 3% raises to all full-time employees. Changes were made to the township fee schedule to cover increased costs of zoning officer and engineer. A complete list will be available on the township website.

What happens next: The Board of Supervisors is now meeting just once per month on the first Monday starting at 7 a.m.