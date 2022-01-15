When: Clay supervisors meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a waiver of land development for Middle Creek Search and Rescue Station 94 for a climate-controlled pole barn.

Why it matters: Last year, the township and Middle Creek have been in discussions about constructing a 24-by-32-foot climate-controlled pole barn on the township premises at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens. The pole barn will allow their search and rescue equipment to be stored in a climate-controlled facility. Currently, the search and rescue organization stores their equipment and trailer in a shed where they have reported equipment malfunctions.

Reason: Township Manager Bruce Leisey said after the meeting the justification for the waiver of land development was that the new building is a replacement of an existing building and will not result in any additional usage. The existing building will be removed. He said at the meeting that plans have been submitted to the township. He said technically, the building would require a land development plan. In cases where projects like this are not really impactful in nature and that are small in square footage, the township would consider a waiver of the land development plan. He said the search and rescue organization did a “very nice justification” on why they felt a waiver would be practical in their scenario.

Timetable: New search and rescue chief Tony Heidbreder said the organization intends to break ground at the end of February to early March. The chief told Clay officials the contractor will be Beechdale Builders of Bird-In-Hand. Supervisors Chair Tim Lausch said, “We should meet with them, that way everybody's on the same page.” Leisey responded, “Once the permit comes back in and is approved, then we should schedule pre-construction work.”

Quotable: “We’re requesting a waiver of land development from ourselves here,” Leisey said at the meeting.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. Jan. 25 at the township building on 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.