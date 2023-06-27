When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, June 12.

What happened: Rob Walker, operations chief for Warwick Community Ambulance, introduced himself to the township board and discussed his vision for paramedic services in the area. Walker, who started June 12, is the first person to serve in this role. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations, hiring staff and clinical decisions.

Walker’s background: Walker worked at the Emergency Health Services Federation for the last three years. This nonprofit organization functions as a regional emergency medical services council for eight counties, including Lancaster, in southcentral Pennsylvania. Walker has been a paramedic for 15 years and worked in Delaware and Georgia prior to moving to Pennsylvania. He is also an instructor for the National Fire Academy, a premier educational institute for firefighters and EMS professionals, based in Emmitsburg, Md.

Vision for EMS: Walker indicated he is familiar with EMS in rural communities and wants to return to a system where paramedics respond to more urgent concerns. “Putting a paramedic in every ambulance is not efficient,” said Walker. The data suggests only a small number of EMS calls requires paramedic-level interventions, he said. Some of the workload can be handled by advanced emergency medical technicians who have several hundreds of hours, he added.

Supervisor response: Supervisors welcomed Walker to his new role and expressed gratitude for the support of Warwick Community Ambulance, which assists Northwest EMS with emergency calls. Northwest EMS serves as the primary emergency response agency for the township and operates the Brickerville ambulance station.

What’s next: The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 10.