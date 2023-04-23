When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, April 10.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a sewage plan revision for a property owned by Debbie Orloff on Oak Lane. n Background: Orloff recently purchased about 19 acres with the intent to subdivide the land into four plots. The vacant lot is currently zoned R-1 for suburban residential. However, before the subdivision can occur, a proper sewage plan is necessary.

Sewage plan: Ted Cromleigh, project manager with Diehm & Sons, an engineering firm based in Lititz, presented the updated plan to the board during the meeting. Under the state Sewage Facilities Act, Orloff must comply with regulations the state Department of Environmental Protection has outlined, including addressing potential future problems “through the proper planning, permitting and design of all types of sewage facilities.”

Township comments: During a phone conversation with Township Administrator Loren Miller April 12, he indicated testing has occurred on the wells of Orloff’s property, which was required to evaluate both nitrate levels and domestic water usage. Any proposed development would require Orloff to address stormwater issues created by improvements, not preexisting conditions. n What’s next: The next step in the process is for DEP to review the sewage plan update proposed by Cromleigh.

Park: Penryn Fire Company, which has maintained Penn-Elm Area Lions Club Park at 542 Oak Lane in Lititz for about two years, leased the park to the township for 25 years, effective April 10. Penryn no longer wanted to be responsible for upkeep of the park. This action, unanimously approved by the board, preserves the continued viability of public space in the western end of the township. Plans may include facility improvements and playground upgrades, Miller said.

What’s next: The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 8.