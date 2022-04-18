When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, April 12.

What happened: A new option for changing district attendance zones for elementary and middle schools would result in 68 fewer students assigned to different schools next fall.

Details: The new plan, announced at the April 12 meeting, would allow an additional 125 students in kindergarten through fifth grade to attend neighborhood schools; however, the plan would move an extra 57 pupils in grades six through eight to a new building.

Background: Overcrowded schools and a lack of equitable access to services prompted administrators in February to unveil a proposal to move almost 800 students to different schools in the first major district boundary realignment in about 40 years. Parents and community members filled out surveys, sent emails and questioned the plan in person at two public comment community forums. At the April 5 school board meeting, administrators said they would develop additional boundary options.

Quotable: “The most frequent concerns involved maintaining neighborhood schools and walking distance,” Drew Schenk, the district’s assistant director of business operations, said in an email after the April 12 meeting. “The new option we presented to the board is not perfectly balanced, but we listened to our community and did the best we could to address these concerns.”

More info: The school board, which will vote on school boundary changes April 19, also will consider a separate scenario to allow fourth and seventh graders the chance to stay at their current schools next year.

Transition: Food, drink and gift bags will greet students affected by boundary changes during two open houses Saturday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 25. Principals and staff members will answer questions and take new students on building tours as part of the district’s plan to connect with affected families should the board approve new boundaries, said Camille Hopkins, the district’s director of schools.

Wickersham delay: Contaminated soil found during the renovation of Wickersham Elementary School will delay the school’s completion date by about three to five weeks. The $20 million project was scheduled to end Oct. 28. Workers now will replace the soil with new fill, which will add an undetermined amount of extra money to the cost. The school’s students, who have been attending classes at the former Buchanan Elementary School, have not been affected.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. April 19. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.