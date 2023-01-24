Community Homes of Lebanon will break ground on a new affordable housing project in Lebanon city this week.

Officials will unveil the Canal Street Affordable Housing Project at the intersection of N. 7th Avenue and Canal Street in North Lebanon during a ceremony Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

The groundbreaking is the start of Phase I which includes the construction of five 1-bedroom apartments and three 2-bedroom apartments, according to Charlie Rush, Executive Director of Community Homes of Lebanon.

Rush anticipates Phase I will be ready for residents by November.

When all Phases are completed the project will have 23 units, according to the Community Homes of Lebanon's website.

Officials with Community Homes of Lebanon raised money through several avenues, including a Federal Home Loan Bank-Affordable Housing Grant, Act 137 Loan from Lebanon County Commissioners, $200,000 in permanent debt, and from private donors, Rush explained.

Community Homes of Lebanon took on the project to address the lack of affordable dwellings for rent and lack of a affordable dwelling units for people with accessibility needs, Rush said.

"Five empowerment initiatives will be offered to all residents, at no charge to them," Rush added.

The initiatives include case management, counseling, employment training, financial literacy and life skills classes All classes will be offered in a collaborative fashion by Calvary Chapel Lebanon, Lebanon Rescue Mission and Community Homes, Rush said.