When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: More parking, additional play spaces, and safer drop-off and pick-up areas top the list of what matters most to people who live near two elementary schools scheduled to get brand new buildings.

More info: Representatives from architectural company Marotta/Main of Lancaster met with students, staff, administrators and community members in person and through online surveys to get input on what kinds of structures should replace Thomas Burrowes and John W. Price elementary schools.

Details: Everyone seems to want safer schools. Many people mentioned more natural light and additional storage. At least one student mentioned installing a water slide on the playground.

Construction: Workers will begin demolishing both schools during the fall of 2023, and the new campuses should be completed by spring 2025. Burrowes staff and students will remain in their current space while the new building will go on an adjacent field. Meanwhile, Price pupils and staff will move to the former Buchannan Elementary School building during construction, Connie King, one of the firm’s architects, told board members.

Money: Burrowes should cost $26.5 million, while Price should cost $32.5 million.

Background: Board members in December voted to spend $198.5 million in a record-breaking construction and renovation project that would also update Carter & MacRae, Hamilton and King elementaries, and Wheatland Middle School. The project would affect about 2,275 elementary and middle school students.

Hiring, keeping workers: The school district, along with almost every other industry, seems to have trouble recruiting and retaining workers, said Angela Williams, interim director for human resources. The department outlined several ideas staffers plan to start using to help make it easier to apply for a job in the district and to motivate those already working to stay. Three teachers told board members why they chose School District of Lancaster. Williams wants these women and other teachers to record their stories so they can be shared with prospective teachers. She also mentioned bringing teachers to job fairs and college events.

More: Other ideas include creating more employee resource groups, streamlining the job application process and providing tutoring help before applicants take teaching exams.

Quotable: Williams also talked about honoring current workers. “How do we acknowledge and celebrate our staff every day?” she asked board members.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 21. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.