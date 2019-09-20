- When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 17.
- What happened: The board heard from residents about reemergent odors emitting from Paradise Quarry.
- Background: Last year the board received multiple residential complaints about Paradise Quarry, an asphalt plant site on 47 McIlvaine Road in Paradise. The board first addressed local concern in mid-2018 over the site producing strange odors. Three months later, township citizens Marsha and Nick Ault filed a municipal complaint over excessive dust deposits emanating from the plant itself.
- Why it’s important: Christy Fieldsa, who lives on Harrisontown Road, reported the recent reemergence of an odor emitted by the plant at night. After speaking with a site representative, Fieldsa confirmed this smell was the result of dump trucks being loaded with asphalt. These odors were prevalent during periods of heavy production by the quarry’s night crew.
- What’s next: Site supervisors at the quarry reported they have already implemented an additive to reduce the smell but will double the additive if odors persist.