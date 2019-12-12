When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 9.
What happened: Supervisors heard from citizens who object to events that draw crowds to Stone Gables Estate, a property that is being considered for new zoning.
Objections: Nobody from Stone Gables Estate attended the meeting, but a number of neighbors did. Objections included the use of a historic train on the property with the train whistle blowing as well as traffic being brought to the area, disturbing neighbors.
Quotable: “We live there for a reason, and we don’t want to get close to an amusement park,” neighbor Sandra Horne said.
Fireworks: Another neighbor, Debbie Marino, said her son has post-traumatic stress disorder from war and that fireworks from Stone Gables events aggravate his condition.
Hearing: Township Manager John O. Yoder III said the best time to raise these concerns is at a public hearing where the rezoning sought by Stone Gables will be considered. That hearing will be advertised in advance, he said. Meanwhile, he told neighbors that township staff cannot watch the property all the time and urged neighbors to report anything unusual there to the township.
Taxes: Supervisors voted 4-1 to raise property taxes from 1.6 mills to 1.8 mills, or from $160 to $180 for every $100,000 in assessed value. Supervisor Douglas Hottenstein cast the lone vote against it. At an earlier meeting he said he would not vote for a tax increase as the township hires another employee for the road crew.