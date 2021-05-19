When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting at Refton Community Fire Company, May 3.

What happened: Strasburg Borough resident Chris Lainhoff emailed the township with concerns over excessive noise caused by the Strasburg Rail Road’s whistle-blowing fundraisers. He wrote the email to both Strasburg Township and Strasburg Borough in response to the railroad’s announcement it was bringing back the N&W 611 locomotive at the end of May. He did acknowledge that as a public utility service, the railroad must sound whistles at train crossings for safety reasons. The excessive whistle-blowing has occurred on Sundays during the summer tourist season ranging from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., he said.

Reoccurring complaint: Two years ago, patrons paid $5 to blow the train whistle as often as they wanted in one minute. Lainhoff said he could hear the noise from his home on East Main Street in Strasburg. He also described a premium experience called the “Fire Up Experience,” in which patrons pay $15 to blow the whistle once the train starts moving at 7 a.m. He described the excessive noise as “an expense on the railroad’s neighbors and abuse of their right to carry on as a business.”

Solution: Deimler suggested that a letter should be written to the railroad asking it to consider refraining from operating the fundraiser during early morning and late evening hours.

Dangerous road: Dianne Winters, of 247 Georgetown Road, asked officials to investigate installing caution signs for the intersection of Bishop and Georgetown roads. The signs would alert people to be attentive when crossing the intersection.

Resident speaks: Winters said she has witnessed an accident at least once a year during her 43 years of living there, calling it a dangerous intersection. She said she has seen drivers running the stop sign on Bishop Road and frequently speeding on Georgetown Road (Route 896), where the speed limit is 45 mph. She told officials she has seen two accidents there over the past three weeks. Cars have flipped over in her front yard, and property damage from accidents has occurred over the years.

Township response: Chair Tom Willig responded to Winters’ sign suggestion, saying, “they are effective for people that are unfamiliar with the intersection.” Township engineer Mark Deimler said he will research and find the appropriate signage for Bishop Road. He told Winters the township can only install signs on Bishop Road because it’s a municipal road. The signs cannot be installed on Georgetown Road because it is a state road maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Quotable: “You have that many accidents, I think it’s a public obligation for safety, even if it prevents one,” said Vice Chair Michael Weaver, who supported installing signs.

Bank account: Supervisors voted unanimously to authorize treasurer Connie Kauffman to open a new bank account at The Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust. This account will store anticipated $427,999 in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Kauffman recommended the idea to officials. Deimler said having separate accounts for the American Rescue Plan Act money will make auditing easier.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. June 7 at Refton Community Fire Company.