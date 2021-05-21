Editor's Note: A previous headline on this article incorrectly stated that the Penn Manor school board approved a tax increase. The board signed off on a proposed budget but will not vote on the final budget until June 21.

When: Penn Manor school board meeting, May 17.

What happened: Nearly 60 unmasked district residents attended the meeting to call for action from the school board on student mask-wearing. Parent Ashley Boyer started off a round of comments asking the board to reconsider its policy requiring face masks for students, citing research from the Mayo Clinic stating that children younger than 10-14 are less likely to become infected with COVID-19. Five other parents called for the board to end student mask-wearing, arguing it raises health risks — a myth that has been debunked by medical professionals. They were particularly opposed to mask-wearing while playing sports, and also said the rule infringes on personal choice.

Board response: As the seventh parent rose to speak, board President Carlton Rintz asked to end comments on masking to respect everyone’s time. Normally, Rintz said the public comment portion of the meeting is a time for board members to hear from district residents without formal response. The board allowed four more residents to speak on masking.

Return to in-person learning: School officials were required to sign an attestation form ensuring they will implement and enforce the universal mask mandate from the state Department of Health. Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on mask-wearing for fully vaccinated individuals, the board said the requirements under the attestation form are in effect until May 31. If the district violates this agreement, Rintz said, district Superintendent Mike Leichliter could lose his superintendent license.

Race curriculum in the schools: Resident Quay Hanna spoke out against what he called "critical race theory" in school districts as a representative of the Penn Manor Community Alliance. Critical race theory seeks to understand and address inequality and racism. Hanna said the alliance is a newly formed group of parents and community members.

Quotable: “We encourage you to push for curriculum that is honest about America’s failures but also the incredible ways we have overcome those shortcomings to continue moving forward in creating a nation that focuses on the content of our character and not the color of our skin,” Hanna said.

Budget update: The board approved a proposed budget of $98.55 million with a 3.8% tax increase. With the proposed real estate millage rate of 17.62, a homeowner of a property assessed at $180,750 would pay $3,186 in taxes. The school board will vote on the final budget on June 21.

Flexible instructional days: After receiving unanimous approval from the board, the district will be submitting a three-year application for flexible instructional days to allow remote learning when school buildings are prevented from opening due to hazardous weather, disease or epidemic, a law enforcement emergency, damage to the school building or temporary circumstances that render the use of the building unsafe.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. on June 7 in the Manor Middle School auditorium, 2950 Charlestown Road. Watch remotely at youtube.com/pennmanorschools.