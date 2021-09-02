Mount holly survey team

The National Weather Service posted a map on its Twitter highlighting the areas its storm damage survey team based out of Mount Holly, New Jersey will assess today. The area includes Oxford, Chester County. 

 Courtesy of National Weather Service

National Weather Service crews are surveying damage associated with a potential tornado in Oxford, Chester County, today as many Pennsylvanians assess the aftermath of the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeling through the region.

NWS issued a tornado warning for a portion of Chester County, which included Oxford, Parkesburg and Atglen, around 4 p.m. Thursday. The tornado warning lasted until 4:45 p.m. and covered an area with a recorded population of 56,051.

The region also contains 17 schools and one hospital.

Though NWS has not yet confirmed a tornado in the Oxford area, the agency did confirm a tornado had passed through the city of Burlington, New Jersey, on its way to southern Bucks County around 7 p.m.

NWS's storm damage survey team also confirmed an EF-2 tornado in Montgomery County — which borders Chester — with peak winds up to 130 mph. A tornado is designated as EF-2 when it reaches wind gusts between 111 and 135 mph.

Storm analyst and media meteorologist Eric Horst replied to a Twitter post of damage along Route 1 North past PA Route 10 near Oxford, speculating that there’s a good chance it was caused by a “brief low-end tornado.” He added that a tornado of that kind is not uncommon for strong tropical storm remnants.  

Route 1 was closed Wednesday night due to fallen trees on the highway.

Those were not the only photos of damage in Oxford circulating on Twitter. Quite a few other residents posted damage to houses, fallen trees and power lines.

