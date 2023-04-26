A tornado touched down near the Lebanon County and Berks County border on April 22, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The tornado began April 22 less than a mile southwest of Womelsdorf along PA Route 419 just over the Berks and Lebanon County line at around 4:18 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey. The service gave its confirmation on April 25.

The tornado then moved northeast towards the Conrad Weiser West Elementary School. A few softwood trees were snapped or uprooted along the property line of the field and school. This is where the tornado reached its maximum estimated winds of 90 mph and maximum width of about 125 yards. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado continued northeast into central Womelsdorf causing minor damage. It then dissipated as it moved into Womelsdorf Union Cemetery at approximately 4:20 p.m.

There have been 26 tornados reported in Berks County since 1950, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration(NOAA) website. Lebanon County has had 19 tornados reported since 1950 according to NOAA. In comparison Lancaster County has had 35 tornados reported since 1950 according to NOAA.

We have confirmed that an EF-1 tornado occurred in western Berks County from the thunderstorms on Saturday 4/22/23. More info can be found in the Public Information Statement here: https://t.co/kkcbnhR96t pic.twitter.com/Pkz9zZ07m6 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 25, 2023