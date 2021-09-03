An EF-1 tornado touched down near Oxford, Chester County, on Wednesday as part of the onslaught of severe weather that came from Hurricane Ida, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

NWS based in Mount Holly, New Jersey, investigated the EF-1 tornado, categorized as such when wind speeds are between 86 and 110 mph., on Thursday and confirmed early this morning.

[12:04 AM] An EF1 tornado, with estimated peak winds of 95 mph has been confirmed near Oxford PA from the storms on September 1. A report with further details will be available by Friday afternoon. — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 3, 2021

A report with further details on the Oxford tornado will be available by Friday afternoon, according to NWS. The organization’s storm damage survey team assessed damage in several areas around the Philadelphia area and in parts of New Jersey.

The team confirmed tornadoes across three townships in Berks County, Horsham Township in Montgomery County as well as Gloucester, Burlington and Mercer counties in New Jersey including an EF-3 tornado at Mullica Hill.

A few Chester County residents took to social media to report the damage in Oxford such as downed power lines and roof pieces missing from houses.