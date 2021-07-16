When: Supervisors meeting, July 13.

What happened: Supervisors accepted township ownership and maintenance through the dedication of Sunset Drive, but they are giving the residents a chance to change the name before the final paperwork is filed.

Background: It has taken about five years to get to the road through the dedication process so it will be owned and maintained by the township. Normally when a road is named, the Post Office will reject the name if it duplicates another in its delivery area. In this case, there is also a Sunset Drive in the Chester County portion of the Nottingham service area which serves about fifty homes.

Why it’s important: Residents of the six homes along the road have had trouble with mail delivery and emergency services because of the other Sunset Drive in the Nottingham Post Office delivery area.

Quotable: “While we’re in the middle of this street dedication process would we want to consider changing the name of the street? If they are struggling so, I think we should extend them the offer,” Zoning Officer Christine Jackson said.

What happens next: Jackson is going to speak with the Sunset Drive residents to get their opinion on the issue. If they want to change the street name, they will bring a request to the next board meeting. If approved, the township would file a deed addendum to reflect the change to the new name.