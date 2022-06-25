Live music, children’s theater, and Marvelous Mondays are all returning to Hershey Gardens this summer.

Below is a list of summertime offerings happening from June through August. For ticketing information go to HersheyGardens.org.

Music in the Gardens

Friday, July 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Hershey Symphony “Garden Band,” featuring vocalist Clayton Lee, will perform “Songs You Can Sing Along To.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages, snacks and lawn chairs or blankets. Included in admission to Hershey Gardens.

Marvelous Mondays in The Children’s Garden

Mondays, July 11, 18 and 25; Aug. 1 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kids can explore The Children’s Garden while discovering nature, creating crafts and enjoying entertainment; Included in admission to Hershey Gardens. Here are the themes for each day’s festivities:

July 11- Storybook Gardens with Author Kevin McCloskey

July 18- Nature and Art with the Ned Smith Center and the Appalachian Audubon Society

July 25- Insect and Animal Homes with Snapology

Aug. 1- Desert Critters with ZooAmerica and Hershey Garden's Zoology Cart

Aug. 8- Earth Day is Everyday

Children’s Play – “Robin Hood”

Friday, July 22 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants of Hershey Gardens’ theater camp will perform “Robin Hood” in The Children’s Garden amphitheater. Included in admission to Hershey Gardens.

Go, Dog. Go!

Sunday, Aug. 7 from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.,

Gretna Theatre will perform the author P.D. Eastman’s book “Go, Dog. Go!” in The Children’s Garden amphitheater. Included in admission to Hershey Gardens.