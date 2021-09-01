As the remnants of Hurricane Ida pass through the region, PennDOT and municipalities throughout central Pennsylvania are reporting road closures, delays and travel restrictions due to flooding and crashes.

PennDOT is advising residents to stay home and avoid moving or standing water. Motorists who drive around barricades or through closed roads could face up to $500 in fines in addition to any costs incurred from rescue teams reporting to the scene.

The following central Pennsylvania counties have reported traffic delays and road closures on Wednesday: Lebanon County Multiple crashes on interstates in Lebanon County are causing closures and delays.

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 78 westbound between Exit 8 to US22 and PA 343 to the end of I-78 closed all the interstate’s lanes around 11 a.m., according to PennDOT. A traffic disruption began on I-81 with a crash at mile post 83 around 11 a.m., according to PennDOT. At mile post 87 on I-81 a multi-vehicle crash instituted a lane restriction around 11:30 a.m. Both crashes were cleared before 1 p.m. but expect residual delays. Additionally, speed is restricted on I-81 northbound between Exit 77 to PA 39 and Exit 100 to PA 443 due to flooding.

UPDATE: Incident cleared on I-81 northbound at Mile Post: 87.5. There is a residual delays. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) September 1, 2021

Flooding on I-81 northbound between Exit 77 - PA 39 and Exit 100 - PA 443. There is a speed restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) September 1, 2021

Dauphin County

As of 12:15 p.m. Wood Road is closed from Bullfrog Valley Road to Limerick Road in Derry Township.

Around 1 p.m. a tree fell on wires blocking the roadway at Church Road and McCorkle Road in Derry Township. Both will be closed at that intersection. Speed is restricted on I-18 southbound between Exit 151B to I-80 West and Exit PA 39, according to PennDOT.