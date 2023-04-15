When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, April 4.

What happened: The board agreed to allow Mountville Borough residents to use the township woody waste facility.

Woody waste facility: The township’s woody waste facility on Norwood Road is open seven days a week during daylight hours to accept yard waste from West Hempfield residents who must purchase a $15 annual permit. Mountville individual residents can now use the facility by purchasing a $30 annual permit.

Rain barrel sales: The township is taking orders for 50-gallon rain collection barrels at $78 each through May 10 for pickup on May 20 at the administration building, 3476 Marietta Ave. Township Manager Andrew Stern said over 100 barrels have been sold over the last 3 years with 10 already sold this year.

New phone system: The board approved the purchase of a phone system from Morefield Communication at a cost not to exceed $25,000 with installation by Flagstream not to exceed $5,000.

Conditional use denial: The board unanimously denied a conditional use Open Space Design Option request submitted by SBCC Land Co. for a residential development on a 56-acre tract at the intersection of two land parcels at 1190 Ivy Drive and 875 Stony Battery Road. There was no discussion as the issue was reviewed at the March 7 supervisors meeting.

Opioid settlement: The township manager was authorized to sign settlement agreements to make it eligible for benefits from the companies Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

Police officer honored: Officer Robert Small was honored upon retiring after 24 years of police service.