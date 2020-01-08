When: Council reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Borough Council unanimously elected Lenny D. Heisey to a 2-year term as council president.
Background: Heisey was elected vice president in 2018, but began serving as president shortly into his 2-year term after the previous president stepped down.
Other appointments: Christine D. Eshleman was unanimously elected to her second 2-year term as vice president, while Richard D. Spiegel was elected for a 2-year term as president pro tem. Eshleman, Jesse Hersh, Harry L. Morgan and Jonah M. Eastep were sworn in for 4-year terms following the November municipal election in which they ran unopposed. Eastep is the only new council member.