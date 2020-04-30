When: Mountville council meeting, April 27.

What happened: At a virtual meeting, Mountville Fire Company Chief Dean Gantz Jr. announced the cancellation of the Mountville Days Carnival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community leaders are planning an alternative event that allows for social distancing practices.

Background: The carnival is an annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the fire company. This year’s carnival had been scheduled for May 13-16.

Why it matters: The alternative fundraiser being planned by the event committee includes a food truck “drive-through” that will allow attendees to stay in their cars. The new event is scheduled for May 15-17 at Froelich Park. Tickets for the fire company’s 50/50 raffle fundraiser will continue to be sold, with a maximum jackpot of $4,000 if all tickets are purchased.

Memorial Day Parade: The annual parade hosted by the Mountville Veterans of Foreign Wars has been canceled.

Bells Across Pennsylvania: Mayor Philip Kresge said residents are encouraged to participate in Bells Across Pennsylvania Day, a statewide event initiated by the state mayors’ association, by ringing bells for three minutes in honor of the fight against COVID-19. The event will take place at 7 p.m. May 3.

Borough manager role: Council voted to advertise a new ordinance governing borough manager responsibilities, after some discussion on whether the responsibilities outlined in the ordinance were too detailed and should be included in the job description for the position instead. Council plans to vote on the new ordinance in May.