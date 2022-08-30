When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: A borough committee is working to distribute federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to nonprofits based off organizations’ June financial information. Committee member Christine Eshleman hopes that the committee will have a distribution proposal ready by the September meeting.

Road repairs: Council approved using $5,020 from the capital reserve to repair a sinkhole at the corner of Spring Hill Lane and Huntington Drive in Summit Hills.

Recreation funds: Council approved a $102 increase in funding for Hempfield Area Recreation Commission for 2023, bringing the total from $5,940 to $6,042. This increase was based on census data and the agreement between the borough and the commission.

What’s next: Council will meet again 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Mountville Borough Hall, 21 E. Main St.