When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, June 13.

What: Borough Council voted to address vandalism at Borough Park and received a police report on a recent speed study.

Park vandalism: Council voted unanimously to purchase vandalism-proof bathroom fixtures from OPS Vandalproof, for an estimated $2,700. The fixtures include two paper towel dispensers, two soap dispensers and four toilet paper dispensers. The manufacturers provide a 10-year guarantee that their products will be protected from vandalism, provided they are installed with the proper hardware. The borough will also explore additional options of monitoring who is accessing the park bathrooms while maintaining the proper privacy requirements.

Police report: West Hempfield police Chief Lisa Layden reported details of the speed study performed May 17-24 at Hoover and North Manor streets. The speed limit on Hoover Street is 25 mph, and the average speed recorded by the speed study was 31 mph. The worst instances of speeding were recorded from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, when police clocked 112 motorists with an average speed of 39 mph. The police department will use this data to help enforce speed limits in Mountville.

ARPA update: Borough Council’s committee on the American Rescue Plan Act is reaching out to nonprofit organizations that applied for pandemic relief funding to seek additional financial documentation for the fair distribution of funds. According to ARPA committee member Christine Eshleman, this process will continue through the end of June.

Council vacancy: After an estimated 20 years of service, council member Harry Morgan is resigning. Borough Council will be seeking a replacement in the coming months.

What’s next: Council will meet again at 7 p.m. July 11 at Mountville Borough Hall, 21 E. Main St.