When: Council meeting, Feb. 10.
What happened: Council has 30 days to appoint a new councilperson after one of its members unexpectedly resigned.
Background: Charlie H. Thomas turned in his resignation letter to council on Jan. 14. Council President Lenny D. Heisey said the resignation was due to scheduling reasons. Thomas was two years into a four-year term that would have ended on Dec. 31, 2021. He was the chair for streets on the Public Works Committee.
Why it matters: Council must appoint a new member within 30 days of its Feb. 10 meeting, and officials are seeking potential appointees before the next council meeting.
What’s next: Council will vote on the new member at the March 9 meeting.
Other business: The Feb. 24 meeting is canceled.