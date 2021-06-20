When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, June 14.

What happened: Borough Council is in the process of applying for the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funding of $297,983 through the state.

Why it’s important: Any grant money received must be used in specific ways such as public health and safety expenditures, for example. There is still much to figure out in terms of the allocation of funds, but organizations and small businesses will be able to send a letter to the borough requesting funds for lost revenues due to COVID-19. This includes churches, the fire company, small and large businesses, and any business that can prove they lost revenue. Officials said they will see that funds are distributed in a fair and even way, while adhering to all state requirements.

What’s next: Borough Manager Derrick Millhouse explained that as long as the paperwork is filled out correctly, Mountville should be awarded the relief money. However, Millhouse said he expects the money to be delayed depending on when the borough’s application is approved. The money will be allocated in two parts with the first half arriving at the end of this month and the second in November or December.

Council meeting: The council meeting scheduled for June 28 has been canceled. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. July 12 at Mountville Borough Hall.