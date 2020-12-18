When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: Council unanimously voted to adopt a 2021 budget of $1.23 million. The proposed budget has a gap of $99,417. The borough’s reserve fund will cover the difference.

Millage rate: Council voted to fix the 2021 municipal millage rate at 2.07 mills, the same as it was in 2020. This means a property worth $100,000 would be taxed $207.

Other fees and taxes: Council also voted for a $55 per unit quarterly municipal trash fee, a realty transfer tax of 1% and a local service tax of $52.

New borough secretary/treasurer: Council voted for Borough Manager Mark Pugliese to become the new secretary/treasurer, since the current secretary/treasurer, Pamela J. Mitchell, is retiring on Dec. 31.

Next meeting: The Dec. 28 meeting is canceled.