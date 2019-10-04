- When: Council meeting, Sept. 23.

- What happened: Borough Council voted 6-0, with Christine Eshleman abstaining, in favor of a new zoning ordinance and map that does little to alter the small-town landscape that residents cherish.

- Public comment: Seven borough residents raised questions about the revision. But any concerns they had seemed to be alleviated when Sam Meckley, the borough’s contracted zoning officer from Rettew engineering firm, explained the zoning map has changed little from the existing map.

- Changes outlined: The new map adds areas like the town center designation to sections of main street and Mountville Area Community Center property. Meckley said the biggest changes included updating the definitions, making some regulations more specific, and wording to include new technology, like wireless communication towers. The new zoning overhaul replaces codes written in 1975.

- Budget discussions: The borough’s proposed 2020 budget has a shortfall of $71,187, which will come from the reserve fund. Council members Eshleman, Michael Trimble and Harry Morgan voiced their concerns over a funding increase to the Mountville Fire Company. Under the new budget, contributions to the all-volunteer company would increase from $40,000 to $74,000. The fire company is seeking additional funds to subsidize dwindling donations and offset increased building expenses for items like roof replacement, parking lot replacement and vehicle repairs.

- Quotable: “I want to know that if we give them this big of an increase, they’re not going to go out and buy a pool table,” Trimble said. “We need to make sure that there is accountability.” Morgan added, “The amount I heard that it’s going to take to replace their roof is unbelievable. Is their roof made of diamond?”

- What’s next: Council tabled the budget proposal until the next meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

