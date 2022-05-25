When: May 9 Mountville Borough Council meeting.

What: Officials are in the process of parceling out the borough’s share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Background: According to Borough Council ARPA committee member Christine Eshleman, the committee will be reaching out to nonprofits that applied for COVID-19 relief funding to verify 501(c)(3) status and for accounting records of losses directly attributed to the pandemic. Although there is no definitive timeline, the ARPA committee consisting of vice president Christine Eshleman, Lenny Heisey, Phil Kresge and Mayor Steve Mitchell hopes to have the process complete and funds distributed before the end of the year.

Parade: The borough’s annual Memorial Day parade is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28. The parade route begins at Mountville Elementary School, 200 College Ave., and ends at Froelich Park on the west end of town.

Police report: West Hempfield Police have responded to several vehicle break-ins and thefts in Mountville and the surrounding area. Police urge residents to lock car doors and keep valuables out of sight inside cars when left unattended. West Hempfield Police Department can be reached at 717-285-5191 or through the Report a Concern feature on its website at westhempfield.org/concern.php.

What’s next: Borough Council will meet again at 7 p.m. June 13 at Mountville Borough Hall, 21 E. Main St.