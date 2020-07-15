When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, July 13.

What happened: West Hempfield Township police Chief Lisa Layden said she is waiting to hear back from Manor Township’s police chief on a decision about this year’s National Night Out, which has been moved from August to October. Layden said there are now talks of canceling the event.

Police calls: In her monthly report, Layden said there was a slight increase in police calls during June after the state opened up following the pandemic shutdown They included complaints about fireworks and about truck traffic on a local road.

Speed limits: Matthew Auker, who chairs the streets committee, said PennDOT is unwilling to change the speed limit signs on Route 462 from 35 mph to 25 mph. And Auker said he received an email from borough residents who will attend the next council meeting seeking to lower the speed limit on Hoover Street from 25 mph to 15 mph. Borough officials acknowledge that Hoover is used as a shortcut. Layden said she would not be in a favor of lowering the speed limit without a speed study. She also stated that, in her experience, speed tables definitely work in slowing traffic.

Refunds: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, council voted to refund all pavilion rentals for 2020, but only if asked. The borough has received a lot of requests for refunds.

Other happenings: Council voted unanimously to join other municipalities in the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee that are negotiating a new contract with Comcast for 2021. Council also agreed to mow a privately owned area of grass near the Case New Holland plant that is overgrown and hasn’t been tended to. Rather than send a notice or take legal action, the borough will mow the field and send an invoice to the small business association that owns the land.