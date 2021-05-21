When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, May 10.

What happened: Borough Council discussed implementing a fire tax in Mountville. The proposed tax could be a 0.66-mill increase for residents. That amount would generate $120,000 in income yearly for Mountville Fire Department. If enacted, the tax would be in effect for five years, at which time the council would decide to increase, decrease or eliminate the tax altogether.

What it means: One mill equals $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a tax of .66 mills would be $66 for a property assessed at $100,000.

Why it’s important: The borough holds the responsibility of ensuring that fire and medical services are available to public. Council makes yearly contributions to aid the fire company in their operations. However, officials said it is becoming increasingly challenging due to rising costs and fundraising difficulties. In order to keep the department operational, funds must be found elsewhere.

Background: Mountville Fire Company would still be required to solicit funding from the public and maintain community engagement. All profits from the fire tax would be kept in a separate fund and used for specific purchases such as new equipment, fire engines and hoses.

What’s next: Council is in the discussion stage and will continue to research the fire tax proposal. Council acknowledged the idea of raising taxes isn’t usually met with support, so officials are working on a concrete plan to present at public forums prior to any vote.

New borough manager: Council hired a new borough manager, Derrick Millhouse, at an annual salary of $70,000 including four weeks of vacation. A lifelong resident of Mountville, Millhouse joined the fire department when he was 15 and has served in a variety of leadership positions. He was a coach with Mountville Youth Athletic Association for eight years. Professionally, Millhouse was a York city police officer for 21 years, rising through the ranks to become a lieutenant in his final two years. While there, he handled the accreditation and training of the entire department.

Quotable: “This is the cherry on top to be able to finish out my career in my hometown,” Millhouse said.

What’s next: The council meeting scheduled for May 24 has been canceled. Council plans to continue discussions about a fire tax at the next meeting at 7 p.m. June 14 in the Mountville Borough Hall.